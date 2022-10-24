Joe Mazzulla addresses ejection from Celtics' loss to Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were rightfully frustrated during their blowout loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

After jumping out to an early 19-point lead, Boston allowed Chicago to go on a 49-14 run. The C's scored only 40 points in the second and third quarters combined after tallying 39 points in the first.

The exclamation point on the defeat came late in the third quarter when Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla was ejected from the game. Mazzulla was booted after yelling across the court at an official.

Joe Mazzulla ejected from #Celtics vs. #Bulls late in 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/nJj4kiYCY4 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 25, 2022

He briefly addressed the incident after the 120-102 loss.

"I just have to have better composure under those circumstances," Mazzulla said.

What prompted Mazzulla to yell at the official?

"I was just trying to get the referee's attention," he answered. "In moments like that when things aren't going your way, you just have to be more composed. Do a better a job."

Mazzulla wasn't the only Celtic to get ejected. Grant Williams also was sent to the locker room after accidentally running into an official.

Overall, it was a night Mazzulla and the C's will want to forget. Now 3-1 on the season, they'll look to get back on track when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.