Joe Mazzulla Heaps Praise on Marcus Smart After Stellar Game 6 Vs. Sixers

Mazzulla praises 'emotional leader' Smart after Game 6 performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After the Boston Celtics' Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Marcus Smart preached about bringing a "dogfight" mentality into Thursday's do-or-die Game 6. He backed up his talk, and that's why the C's will get to battle for a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday.

Smart's Game 6 performance was arguably his best of the season -- perhaps even his career given the circumstances. While Jayson Tatum (0-for-11 start) struggled, Smart picked up the slack and finished with a team-high 22 points. The 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year was a difference-maker on both ends with seven assists, seven rebounds, and a pair of steals. He and big man Robert Williams were a team-best +18.

After the 95-86 win, head coach Joe Mazzulla spoke highly of the veteran guard's impact.

"He got the pace going for us from start to finish," Mazzulla said. "He did a great job of keeping us poised. He was the quarterback of our defense, him and Rob."

"When Smart can dictate the pace like that and get us into offense and get us into spacing and just play with that level of toughness, it was contagious. He's one of our emotional leaders."

Along with Smart's play, Mazzulla's decision to insert Williams in the starting lineup was key to the Celtics' survival. Smart was "ecstatic" to see his coach make the adjustment.

Marcus Smart talks about Joe Mazzulla making adjustments, getting criticism, and how the team is helping him learn. pic.twitter.com/UY3uxD3gEV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 12, 2023

"Joe's learning, just like all of us," Smart said. "I know he's been killed a lot, rightfully so. He needs to make some adjustments and he's did that. And that's all you can ask for. Just continue to be the best he can be. And it takes everybody, It's a full-team effort." ...

"Joe's not perfect. He was just put in a very tough situation this year and he's doing the best he can, and that's all we can ask for. We're gonna continue to go out there and work our tails off for him just like he's gonna go out there and continue to work his tail off for us."

The emotional leader delivered another strong message for his team in advance of Game 7.

"This could be our last opportunity. We don't want to get off his court saying, we could've done more, we should've done more," Smart said. "It's gotta be a dogfight. You gotta be ready to scrap. You gotta be willing to take a shot to the face, to do whatever it takes to win."

Celtics-Sixers Game 7 is set for Sunday at TD Garden.

You can watch Smart's postgame press conference in its entirety below.