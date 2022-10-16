Julian Edelman Congratulates Bill Belichick on Tying for Second-Most Wins All-Time

Julian Edelman congratulates Bill Belichick on milestone victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick reached another milestone in his legendary head-coaching career on Sunday.

With the New England Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied George Halas for the second-most wins all-time by an NFL head coach, including playoffs (324). He also tied Hall-of-Fame Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula for the second-most wins with a single team (257).

With 347 total wins, Shula is now the only head coach with more victories than Belichick.

Retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles with Belichick, took to Twitter to congratulate his former head coach.

"Huge congrats to Coach Belichick on 2nd all time in wins. I know I do a lot of impressions and give you a hard time but I truly can’t thank you enough for the opportunity you gave me. Congrats coach," Edelman wrote.

Belichick will have to continue coaching for at least a couple more seasons to pass Shula on the all-time wins list. Fortunately for Pats fans, the 70-year-old doesn't appear to be planning on calling it a career any time soon.

Belichick will look to pass Halas and earn sole possession of second place next week when the Patriots host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.