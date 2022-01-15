Julian Edelman Joins Patriots in Embracing Cold Weather Vs. Bills

Edelman joins Patriots in embracing cold weather vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Julian Edelman knows a thing or two about playing football during the winter months. While his NFL days are behind him, he was with the New England Patriots in spirit for their wild-card game in Buffalo.
Edelman channeled his inner David Andrews as he rooted on his former team vs. the Bills. The ex-Patriots wide receiver wore a T-shirt and shorts while watching the game in nine-degree weather. Temperatures were in single digits for the Pats-Bills matchup in Orchard Park.
"Riding out the elements with my guys #PatsBills," he tweeted.
Now that's commitment.
Edelman might be the Patriots' biggest fan on Saturday night, and not just because it's the organization he spent his entire NFL career with. He also placed a $100,000 bet on the Pats meeting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.