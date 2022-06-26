Steve Kerr: Celtics fans 'crossed the line' with Draymond chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Did Boston Celtics fans go too far with their anti-Draymond Green chants during the NBA Finals?

The TD Garden crowd rained "F--- you, Draymond" chants on the Golden State Warriors star throughout the series. Both Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson expressed their displeasure with the foul language after Game 3.

Kerr gave a one-word response to the crowd at the time, but he has since opened up about why the chants didn't sit well with him. The Warriors coach explained on a recent episode of the "Point Forward" podcast with Andre Igoudala and Evan Turner.

“I thought they crossed the line,” Kerr said, as transcribed by Heavy.com. “I’m all for booing guys, cheering for your own team. The appropriate cheer — if you want to go down that path — is ‘so-and-so sucks, so-and-so sucks.’ … when they were saying ‘F you Draymond,’ 20,000 people, I thought of Draymond’s kid too.”

“Like DJ, five years old, sweet kid, like the nicest kid … this sweet and innocent little guy and he’s gotta sit there and watch as his dad gets cussed out by 20,000 drunk fans,” said Kerr. People don’t think of it in those terms when you’re watching from the outside. I do think it rattled Draymond a little bit because that’s pretty extreme.”

You can listen to Kerr's comments below (54:50 mark):

Celtics fans responded to the Warriors' "classy" comments with even louder chants in Games 4 and 6. Golden State had the last laugh, however, as it closed out the series at TD Garden and earned its fourth NBA championship since 2015.