Boston Red Sox

Kiké Hernandez Recalls Embarrassing Bathroom Incident During 2020 Playoffs

By Justin Leger

Hernandez recalls embarrassing bathroom incident during 2020 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In an effort to help fans get to know Kiké Hernandez a little better, the Boston Red Sox social team produced a video asking the super utility man about his most embarrassing in-game moment.

Much like Hernandez's digestive system, that plan backfired.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Hernandez recalled a hilarious bathroom-related story from the 2020 MLB postseason when he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He explained his embarrassing moment to then-teammate Justin Turner, who reunited with him on the Red Sox during the offseason.

Tomase: Chris Martin's dad changed his life, and now he pitches in his memory

Hernandez: "2020 playoffs I had a tooth infection so I was taking antibiotics for my infection, and one of the side effects was diarrhea. And we had a big out in a big situation during the NLDS, and I screamed, 'F yeah.' I was DH'ing and I thought I farted. I went out to lead off the inning, I struck out on three pitches. When I went in the dugout, went straight to the bathroom, pulled my pants down, completely sharted."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

snow 30 mins ago

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Keeps Falling as Storm Hits New England (Live Radar)

Turner: "So you're saying you misjudged a fart?"

Hernandez: "No, what I'm saying is I s--t my pants during a game in the playoffs."

Watch the comical exchange below:

Fortunately for Hernandez, that wasn't the only event that made the 2020 playoffs memorable. The Dodgers went on to win the World Series.

Now, Hernandez and Turner enter the 2022 season as two of the most important players on the roster. Hernandez will replace Xander Bogaerts as the full-time shortstop while Turner takes over J.D. Martinez's role as the designated hitter.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxKike Hernandez
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us