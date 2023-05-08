Logan Ryan perfectly explains what it's like playing for Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What is it actually like to be coached by Bill Belichick?

The New England Patriots head coach isn't the easiest guy to play for. But there's no coach in the NFL who teaches fundamentals and situational football better than Belichick. His five-plus decades of experience in the sport also are a huge help -- there aren't many scenarios he hasn't seen before.

The results also speak for themselves.

Belichick has won a record six Super Bowl titles as a head coach -- all with the Patriots -- and another two (1986, 1990) as New York Giants defensive coordinator. His 31 playoff wins are 11 more than any other head coach in league history.

Logan Ryan played for Belichick and the Patriots from 2013 through 2016. Over that four-season span, Ryan won two Super Bowl titles and the Patriots reached the AFC Championship Game four times.

Ryan, during an appearance Monday on NFL Network show "Good Morning Football", gave great insight into what it's really like playing under Belichick.

"First of all, I loved being coached by Bill Belichick. I enjoyed it. I know not everybody can do it. But the way that he treated a rookie and the way that he treated Tom Brady was pretty similar in a sense that you get what you put in," Ryan said. "And I related with that, I really did. He was very monotone. I thought he was funny. We would always be cracking jokes. But he didn't play favorites. And I think when you see these coaches, you want them -- one, to be themselves. And the stuff Bill wears, how Bill talks, is Bill Belichick, right? He's not copying anyone else. And you want to treat everyone fairly. And I think that's exactly what Bill does."

Ryan also shared a couple great stories that illustrated what Belichick is like as a coach. Check them out in the video below:

Despite winning so many Super Bowl titles, there are still a few records left for Belichick to chase before retiring.

One of them is the all-time regular season wins record. He trails legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula by 30. Belichick trails Shula for the most wins ever (regular season and playoffs combined) by 18.

Breaking these records won't be easy for Belichick. The Patriots took a step back in 2022 and missed the playoffs. The AFC East also improved in the offseason, and the conference as a whole is super competitive. Getting the Patriots to the postseason in 2023 would probably be one of his most impressive accomplishments over the last 10 years.