Mac Jones Airs Frustration Over the Continued Struggles of His Offense in Vegas

Perry: Jones clearly frustrated with a dud offensive performance in Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

That wasn't how the night was supposed to go.

Vegas planned on resting their top 30 or so players Friday night. The Patriots, meanwhile, wanted to get their starters a little bit of playing time in the preseason finale. But Bill Belichick indicated to his team's flagship radio station ahead of kickoff that his top players wouldn't be out there too long.

What happened was the Patriots first-team offense played the entire first quarter and into the second, struggling to build any rhythm or positive momentum despite playing Raiders reserves.

"That wasn't one of our better halves of football," Belichick told Steve Burton of WBZ TV before the second half began.

Frustration set in for New England's second-year quarterback Mac Jones after his third and fourth series of the night.

He finished completing 9 of 13 passes for 71 yards and one interception. He was sacked twice for 19 yards. In all, the Patriots offense picked up 74 total yards on 24 plays, for an average of just over three yards per play. The first-teamers for the Patriots were flagged for two penalties — a hold on Mike Onwenu and a pass interference call on DeVante Parker — and on six run plays they gained a total of three yards.

It was a rough night for the offensive line, allowing a sack on the first third-down of the game. Jones was also hit by a free runner on a corner blitz on New England's second drive. He was sacked again late in a down early in the second quarter. And on Jones' final third-down throw of the night — a heave out of bounds toward the Raiders end zone — he appeared not to trust his protection and scrambled behind the line when he may have had more time to work in the pocket.

The blocking in the running game might've been as big an issue. As the offensive line has adjusted to a new scheme and a new mode of communication this summer, yards in the running game have been hard to come by in practices. When tasked with running the wide-zone plays that have been emphasized in the new Patriots offense this offseason, the Patriots gained -12 yards — including the Onwenu 10-yard holding penalty.

When the Patriots ran some of the types of runs that have been staples of theirs for years, they had more success. A "power" run with Onwenu as a pulling guard earned Rhamondre Stevenson six yards. What looked like "toss crack" — the play that gave the Patriots a walk-off win in Super Bowl 51 — ended with a Stevenson 13-yard gain.

Those were among the handful of positive plays for the Patriots offense. Jones also converted a fourth-and-three play with a 12-yard toss to Kendrick Bourne that helped keep their field-goal drive alive.

Otherwise, after four mucked-up drives against second and third-stringers, the Patriots offense and its coaches have plenty of work to do. They have about two weeks before their regular-season opener in Miami on Sept. 11.