Mac Jones Gives Scoop on Offseason Improvements, Workouts With Patriots Teammates

Mac Jones: 'I made significant strides' with diet this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones dedicated his offseason to improving his diet, and it looks like his hard work has paid off heading into Year 2.

The New England Patriots quarterback showed off his new physique during offseason workouts with teammates as well as mandatory minicamp. Cutting back on ice cream helped him accomplish his goal, but he isn't quite going the TB12 Method route.

Jones, not afraid of a cheat meal every now and then, stopped by Hood Park in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Friday to give out free samples of his limited-edition "Mac Attack" ice cream flavor. He caught up with our Phil Perry and discussed why his diet was one of his main focuses of the offseason.

"I think it's important to assess everything and that was one of the things I wanted to improve," Jones told Perry. "I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body and feeling comfortable and feeling healthier and better. But at the end of the day, you're still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined as best as you can. Hood ice cream is one way to do it, so that's what I do for my late-night dessert."

Jones didn't necessarily have to lay off the ice cream to make the leap in his second season. The Alabama product produced a solid rookie campaign for the Patriots, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while earning a spot in the Pro Bowl. He clearly was the most productive QB in the 2021 NFL Draft class.

As encouraging as his debut season was, Jones wasn't satisfied. He found another way to potentially take his game to the next level.

"It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person. That was my goal this offseason," Jones said. "I feel better, I feel confident, and that's what's important. I'm just gonna try and go in there and do my thing and lead everybody and help us come together as a unit. That's kind of what it's all about, and the offseason's a great time to sit back and relax a little bit but also try and make strides in where you want to make strides, so I feel like I've done that."

While working on his diet, Jones took time during the offseason to improve his chemistry with his teammates. The 23-year-old joined his new weapon DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and other Patriots skill players for a few throwing sessions in Florida.

"I think it's important to be with your teammates and build that relationship and build the camaraderie for your team," Jones said. "We have a great group of guys. They're all good dudes and we're just excited to get back to work. We've put in a lot of work and now it's time to go, so we're really excited for the season. ...

"Every year is a new year. This year's different. It's my second year, it's a lot of other guys' second years, and some guys have been in the league for five plus years. So everyone's in a different boat, but we're all working toward the same goal. Just being great teammates for each other and then going out and putting the product on the field."

Jones and the Patriots report to Gillette Stadium on July 26 before training camp officially begins on July 27. Rookies are scheduled to report on July 19.