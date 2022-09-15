Mac Jones Misses Patriots Practice Due to Illness, Reportedly Not COVID-Related

Mac Jones absent from Patriots practice due to illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a rough few days for Mac Jones.

The Patriots quarterback suffered a back injury in New England's loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday after taking a very hard hit in the fourth quarter. Jones' injury appears to be healing quickly -- he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice -- but the QB now has another ailment, it appears.

Jones missed Thursday's Patriots practice due to an illness, the team announced. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Jones' illness isn't COVID-related and that he's dealing with an upset stomach.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is not practicing today due to illness.



My understanding is it's not believed to be COVID-related -- Jones just had an upset stomach so they decided to give him the day off. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2022

It sounds like Jones' illness is nothing serious, so if he returns to practice Friday, he'd be on track to play Sunday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. If Jones can't suit up, veteran backup Brian Hoyer likely would get the start.