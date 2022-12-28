Perry: Mac Jones responds to fine from the league, criticism of his play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- Mac Jones has heard it from a variety of NFL-related corners. Players. Former players. Media.

He's being deemed "dirty" for the low hit he put on Eli Apple during his team's Christmas Eve loss to the Bengals. And Jones was fined by the league for the hit, buttressing those claims.

Matthew Slater said earlier this week that he didn't view his quarterback in that light. Jones himself was asked about hearing the criticism, and the fine, on Wednesday.

"Everybody has an opinion," Jones said. "And the biggest thing for me is focusing on being the best teammate I can be, and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about.

"Obviously, I have respect for everybody around the league. It takes a lot to get to this league. There’s really good players out there, and we’re all playing hard and trying to win. At the end of the day, you have to keep that in mind. It’s a game and you want to just have fun, enjoy it and compete against each other. That’s something that I’ve always done and I know my teammates appreciate that about me."

Jones was then asked if he planned to appeal the fine.

"Really just focused on this week and let everybody else handle that stuff for me," Jones said. "I’m focused on this week and doing my job. That’s the important part, is every week you look at the game film of the game you just played and then you try to find out what you can do better.

"I’m kind of in that process right now of what can I do better and how can I execute my job better."