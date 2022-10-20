Mac's Back! New Report Says QB Expects to Be Ready for Bears Game

Report: Mac Jones expects to be active for Patriots-Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has missed three games due to a high ankle sprain, and he apparently doesn't plan on missing a fourth.

The New England Patriots quarterback "expects to be available" for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday.

According to Reiss, Jones has "told teammates" that his injury recovery has "progressed" since he sprained his ankle in New England's Sept. 25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and that there is a "final hurdle to be cleared" in this week's practices, the first of which is Thursday.

Our Phil Perry shared similar reporting on a new episode of the Next Pats Podcast on Wednesday.

"What I was told recently was that this deemed to be a four-to-six week injury," Perry said. "Four weeks and one day from the day he was injured against the Ravens would be Monday night against the Bears.

"... As I said after the game in Cleveland, my expectation is that (Jones will) be healthy enough to be on the field and that he will be on the field and in uniform starting for the Patriots, just based on people that I've spoken to and the conversations that I've had with people that are close to this situation."

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has exceeded expectations in Jones' absence, completing 72.9 percent of his passes with four touchdown passes, one interception and a 111.4 quarterback rating. The Patriots have outscored their opponents 67-15 over the past two weeks with Zappe as their starter, prompting some to wonder if New England should stick with the hot hand and start Zappe for at least another week.

Jones has made the Patriots' decision easy over the past three weeks by being available to play. But if he indeed is active Monday night, head coach Bill Belichick will have to choose whether to return to his preseason QB1 or give his rookie another shot.