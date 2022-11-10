Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Celtics PG Won't Play Vs. Nuggets Due to Hamstring

By Nick Goss

Celtics rule out Brogdon for game vs. Nuggets due to hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be a bit shorthanded Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out with tightness in his right hamstring.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston newsletters.

Here's the full injury report released Thursday afternoon:

It will be the first game Brogdon has missed since joining the Celtics last offseason.

He has made a seamless transition to the C's offense as a valuable scorer and playmaker off the bench. He's averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Brogdon also is shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Celtics 37 mins ago

Watch Celtics' Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas Reunite in Heartwarming Moment

RSV 1 hour ago

Boston Hospitals Swamped by RSV Cases, as New Research Illustrates Severity

His absence could open up more playing time for point guard Payton Pritchard, who has played only 7.3 minutes per game.

The Celtics entered Thursday in a second-place tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston and Denver are both 8-3.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us