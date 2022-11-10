Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Celtics PG Won't Play Vs. Nuggets Due to Hamstring

Celtics rule out Brogdon for game vs. Nuggets due to hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be a bit shorthanded Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.

Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out with tightness in his right hamstring.

Here's the full injury report released Thursday afternoon:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Denver:



Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) - OUT

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) - OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2022

It will be the first game Brogdon has missed since joining the Celtics last offseason.

He has made a seamless transition to the C's offense as a valuable scorer and playmaker off the bench. He's averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Brogdon also is shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

His absence could open up more playing time for point guard Payton Pritchard, who has played only 7.3 minutes per game.

The Celtics entered Thursday in a second-place tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings. Boston and Denver are both 8-3.