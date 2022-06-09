Marcus Smart: Banners, Retired Numbers Motivation to Be Next Person Up for Celtics

Marcus Smart describes pressures of first NBA Finals home game for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Prior to the start of the 2022 NBA Finals, no player on the Boston Celtics had ever been beyond the conference finals.

Following two games in San Francisco, the team collectively crossed another item off its bucket list on Wednesday, with its first home game of the series at TD Garden.

The history of playing in the Finals on Boston's home floor isn't lost on Marcus Smart, who acknowledged that it definitely felt different playing in a venue that houses the franchise's many championship banners and retired numbers high above the floor.

"It definitely adds fuel to the fire for us, gives us goosebumps to be able to say that," Smart said. "Took this team, took this organization 12 years since they have been here, to have it back and be in the Finals."

Al Horford was the only member of the Celtics even in the NBA the last time Boston hosted a Finals game in 2010. Smart, the longest-tenured member of the Celtics in his eighth season, was but a sophomore in high school the last time TD Garden hosted a Finals game prior to Wednesday night.

"When we look up and see those banners, see those numbers, it's something that gives us, like I said, that motivation to go out there and try to be the next person up," Smart said.

After he, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all had at least 20 points and five assists in Game 3 -- the first trio to reach said totals in the same Finals game in 38 years -- Smart and the Celtics are now just two wins away from hanging an 18th banner above the TD Garden floor, a figure which would break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for most in NBA history.