Markelle Fultz, Magic Troll Celtics With Eddie House Video After Win

Magic players troll Celtics with Eddie House video after a second straight stunner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Orlando Magic just went into Boston and beat the NBA's best team twice in a row. And they wasted no time rubbing it in.

After Orlando's 95-92 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden, several Magic players posted the same video of Magic guard Rafer Alston slapping Boston's Eddie House in the back of the head during the teams' 2009 NBA playoff series.

That's quite the coordinated strike from Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter.

Alston's bizarre slap of House came during Game 2 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when House exploded for a game-high 31 points off the bench. Alston joked after the game that he slapped House because he thought there was a "giant insect" on his head, prompting House to sarcastically thank him.

"When I felt something on the back of my head, I thought somebody had hit me with a pillow," House said at the time, via Bleacher Report. "I have to applaud Alston for having the softest hands I have ever felt from a man."

House was quick to clap back at the Magic in the present day, as well, calling out the Magic players and fans who tagged him on social media after Orlando "improved" to 11-20 with Sunday's win.

"They're in the Goofy Club, because they're so hype over two wins," House said Sunday night on "Celtics Pregame Live," as seen in the video above. "... Guess what, guys: You're the fifth-worst team in the NBA. With those two wins, you're still the fifth-worst team in the NBA, and we're still at the top of the league."

The Celtics shouldn't feel great about the 11-20 Magic taking victory laps after beating them in their own gym, so perhaps they can use these tweets as motivation to spark a turnaround after going 1-4 in their last five games.

Boston's next chance to earn a victory comes Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden.