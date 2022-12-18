Markelle Fultz, Magic Troll Celtics With Eddie House Video After Win

Magic players troll Celtics with Eddie House video after a second straight stunner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Orlando Magic just went into Boston and beat the NBA's best team twice in a row. And they wasted no time rubbing it in.
After Orlando's 95-92 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden, several Magic players posted the same video of Magic guard Rafer Alston slapping Boston's Eddie House in the back of the head during the teams' 2009 NBA playoff series.
