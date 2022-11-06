Patriots

Matt Judon, Josh Uche Make Patriots History in Win Over Colts

Matt Judon now leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks on the season. Josh Uche has a new career-high of four sacks.

By Justin Leger

It was a long Sunday afternoon for the Indianapolis Colts offensive line as it had no answer for New England Patriots linebackers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

Judon and Uche notched three sacks apiece on Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's just the second time in Patriots franchise history that multiple players have tallied three or more sacks in the same game. Andre Tippett and Don Blackmon accomplished the feat in their 1985 Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Raekwon McMillan added sacks of their own while Deatrich Wise Jr. and Jahlani Tavai split one in New England's 26-3 victory. The Patriots defense wreaked havoc with nine sacks and 12 QB hits on the day as Indianapolis mustered only 103 yards through the air.

The Patriots have a bye in Week 10 and will return to action in Week 11 when they host the New York Jets, who upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

