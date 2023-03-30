Matt Judon responds to Asante Samuel's anti-Bill Belichick tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matt Judon didn't take kindly to Asante Samuel's message to Lamar Jackson on Thursday.

Samuel, who played for the New England Patriots from 2003-07, warned the Baltimore Ravens quarterback about playing for head coach Bill Belichick.

"Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick," he tweeted.

Judon caught wind of Samuel's tweet and responded, "Hush up. It’s different over here."

Jackson was placed under the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning he's free to sign an offer sheet with any team. If the Ravens don't match an offer, Jackson will leave and they will get two first-round picks. The Ravens could also choose to trade the former MVP for a different package.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently revealed a text message that suggested Jackson wanted to play in Foxboro. Knowing Samuel's history with Belichick, it's no surprise he doesn't want to see that come to fruition. The former cornerback hasn't minced words about Belichick over the years.

Judon played with Jackson on the Ravens from 2018-20.