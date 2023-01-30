Mazzulla to coach Team Giannis in 2023 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Mazzulla will join Jayson Tatum in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Since the Boston Celtics have clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference through the first half of the season, Mazzulla and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the event. The C's have a 2.5-game lead on the second-place Philadelphia 76ers, who won't be able to make up the ground before the deadline on Feb. 5.

Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets) or Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies) could get the nod for Team LeBron.

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/LHA4cWjzqT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 31, 2023

Mazzulla has led the Celtics to a league-best 36-15 record so far this season. He has excelled in his role as interim coach since taking over for Ime Udoka, who was suspended by the team for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign due to violations of team policies.

Tatum also will make the trip to Utah as an All-Star starter. His teammate Jaylen Brown almost certainly will be named an All-Star reserve.

The All-Star teams won’t be decided until the day of the game. The All-Star festivities will take place between Feb. 17-19.