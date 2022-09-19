Mike Tomlin, Gunner Olszewski React to Steelers' Disastrous Gaffe Vs. Patriots

Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play.

Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to recover the ball at Pittsburgh's 20-yard line. While Olszewski's error was unforced, Schooler also was in perfect position to pounce on the ball -- because no one blocked him.

Another look at the play shows the Steelers only had 10 players on field in punt coverage, leaving Schooler completely uncovered just outside the numbers near the Patriots sideline.

Had the Patriots recognized Pittsburgh's gaffe, punter Jake Bailey could have audibled and thrown to Schooler to pick up the first down. But the Steelers made two more mistakes -- Olszewski's muffed punt and a 10-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct -- that gave the Patriots the ball on Pittsburgh's 10-yard line anyway.

Three plays later, Damien Harris plunged in for a rushing touchdown to give New England a 17-6 lead instead of the Steelers getting the ball back trailing just 10-6.

So, who was to blame for Pittsburgh not having all 11 players on the field? Head coach Mike Tomlin put the onus on his players.

"We've got a bunch of professional guys. We expect the 11 professionals to be on the field and there are consequences when they aren't," Tomlin said Monday in his press conference. " ... We don't have any unique procedures in terms of head counting and things of that nature. We expect those guys to be on the field, and we didn't have 11 on the field at that time."

Tomlin added that the return man is supposed to signal for a fair catch if the Steelers are short 11 players. But Olszewski didn't call for a fair catch, making both a mental and a physical error on the same play.

"Very frustrating when you leave your team out to dry like that," Olszewski said of his muffed punt after the game, per the Steelers. "It doesn't help when you turn it over on special teams, and that's on me."

Olszewski, who spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2019 to 2021 and earned First-Team All-Pro honors as a return man in 2020, seemed eager to stick it to his former team entering Sunday's game. Instead, he and the Steelers' punt return unit played a key role in New England walking away with a 17-14 victory.