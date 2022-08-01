Boston Red Sox

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Acquire Tommy Pham in Trade With Reds

The Red Sox reportedly are acquiring Tommy Pham in a trade with the Reds, their second move within an hour Monday night.

By Darren Hartwell

The Boston Red Sox are getting down to business.

Boston is finalizing a trade with the Cincinnati Reds to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday. Details of the Red Sox' return in the deal are unknown.

The deal comes just minutes after the Red Sox reportedly agreed to trade catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects.

Pham, 34, is hitting .238 with 11 home runs, 39 RBIs and 100 strikeouts through 91 games. He made headlines earlier this season for his involvement in a bizarre fantasy football beef with San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson.

It's likely there's more to come from the Red Sox, who appear very active ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline.

