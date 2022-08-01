MLB trade deadline: Red Sox acquire catcher Reese McGuire from White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have finally joined the MLB trade deadline frenzy.

They announced Monday night the acquisition of catcher Reese McGuire, plus a player to be named later or cash considerations, from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for relief pitcher Jake Diekman.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The #RedSox today acquired C Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox, in exchange for LHP Jake Diekman. pic.twitter.com/l6k0MUa4fP — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 1, 2022

McGuire is batting .225 with zero home runs with 10 RBI and a .261 on-base percentage in 53 games for the White Sox this season.

The addition of McGuire comes after the Red Sox reportedly traded veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros earlier Monday evening. Boston also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds in a separate deal, per reports.

The trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.