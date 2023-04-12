Montgomery gives positive Krejci update for Game 1 of playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are expected to have their No. 2 center back in the lineup for Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Wednesday that David Krejci will be ready for the start of the first round.

#NHLBruins updates per Coach Montgomery:



▪️Ullmark is "good today, but we are going to be precautionary" and he will not travel. Leaning toward Swayman vs. MTL

▪️Forbort is "checking boxes...and so is Foligno"

▪️Nosek is ill and may not travel

▪️Krejci will be ready for Game 1 pic.twitter.com/eCeCeGJTZh — p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2023

Krejci suffered a lower body injury versus the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 1. He has missed the Bruins' last six games and will not play in the regular season finale Thursday night against the Canadiens in Montreal.

Krejci will finish the regular season with 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games.

The Bruins will host the first two games of their first-round playoff series at TD Garden, but the date, time and opponent for those matchups have not yet been determined/announced.