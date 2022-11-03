WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night's game at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Bruins didn't take kindly to the hit, though, and multiple fights ensued immediately after. B's forward A.J. Greer dropped his gloves and fought Schneider, while Frederic tangled with Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.

Check out the hit on Frederic and both fights in the video below:

Braden Schneider absolutely levels Trent Frederic and chaos ensues. 😳👊 pic.twitter.com/QyldDvUiv3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2022

Greer got an extra two-minute penalty for instigating, plus a 10-minute misconduct. The Rangers went on the power play but the Bruins' top-ranked penalty kill did its job.

Boston used the fights as momentum, outscoring New York 4-1 from that point on to earn a 5-2 victory. The Bruins now own an NHL-best 10-1-0 record, which also represents the best start in franchise history.