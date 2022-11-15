Nathan Eovaldi Declines Red Sox Qualifying Offer, Remains Free Agent

Nathan Eovaldi declines Red Sox qualifying offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nathan Eovaldi will test the free-agent waters this offseason.

The veteran right-hander declined the Boston Red Sox' $19.65 million qualifying offer on Tuesday. Boston can still re-sign him and will receive draft pick compensation after the fourth round if he signs elsewhere in free agency.

The Red Sox recently offered Eovaldi a multi-year contract, according to reports. The terms of the deal are unknown.

Eovaldi has a 3.80 ERA and 298 strikeouts in 291.2 innings over the last two seasons. It's no surprise Boston's front office is serious about keeping him on the roster as the pitching staff is in desperate need of reliable starters. As of Tuesday, the rotation consists of Chris Sale, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, and potentially Tanner Houck.