Nathan Eovaldi Reportedly Headed to IL; Here's Who Will Start Tuesday

By Justin Leger

Eovaldi reportedly headed to IL; Winckowski to start Tuesday vs. Toronto originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced Josh Winckowski will get the start for Tuesday's series opener vs. the Toronto Blue Jays.

Winckowski will replace Nathan Eovaldi, who was scratched from his scheduled start after not responding well to treatment on a trapezius muscle. With two consecutive starts missed due to injury, Eovaldi is expected to land back on the injured list, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Bogaerts opens up about playing through injuries this season

Eovaldi also missed time earlier this season due to a hip injury. He seemingly found his groove in August as he posted a 2.95 ERA in three starts before his latest setback.

Winckowski, 24, has a 5-6 record with a 5.19 ERA in 12 starts so far in his rookie season. In his most recent start on Aug. 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he allowed six runs on seven hits in five innings of work.

The Red Sox are six games off the pace in the American League Wild Card race. The Blue Jays are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top wild-card spot.

First pitch for Tuesday's Red Sox-Blue Jays matchup is set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

