NBA Exec Predicts Celtics Might Be in the Mix for Free Agent Blake Griffin

NBA exec predicts Celtics might be among teams in mix for Blake Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Blake Griffin is expected to hit the NBA free agent market this week, and the former No. 1 overall draft pick could have several contending teams vying for his talent.

Could one of them be the Boston Celtics?

"There will be a number of teams that look at him," one Eastern Conference executive recently told longtime basketball reporter Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They’d be in the mix, at least."

Griffin doesn't make much sense for the Celtics.

You could argue the most pressing offseason need for the Celtics is bench scoring -- someone who can provide much-needed offense when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need a rest. This player preferably would be able to knock down 3-point shots at an impressive rate, too.

Griffin does neither. He averaged just 6.4 points per game last season -- the first time he's scored below 10 points per game in his career. The 33-year-old forward also shot a lackluster 26.2 percent from 3-point range last season.

We haven't even brought up Griffin's defense yet. It's a major weakness of his skill set, especially at this point in his career after all the injuries he's battled and the lack of athleticism that's resulted.

The Celtics should look elsewhere in trying to fortify their bench for next season.