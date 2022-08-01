Celtics

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Free Agent Noah Vonleh Agree to One-Year Contract

By Nick Goss

Report: Celtics, free agent Noah Vonleh agree to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are adding another player to their training camp roster, which will increase the internal competition for playing time throughout the preseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday night that free agent forward/center Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year contract with the Celtics.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Vonleh has played for seven teams in eight NBA seasons since being drafted No. 9 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2014.

The Haverhill, Mass., native last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 campaign when he appeared in four games for Brooklyn Nets. The 26-year-old veteran has averages of 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 339 career NBA games.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

bald eagle 31 mins ago

Injured Bald Eagle Rescued by First Responders in West Newbury, Mass.

Dartmouth 1 hour ago

Dartmouth, Mass. High School to Hold Student Phones in ‘Cell Hotels' to Limit Class Distractions

Vonleh played for the Shanghai Sharks in China last season. 

The Celtics reportedly agreed to a training camp deal with 2014 first-round pick Bruno Caboclo earlier on Monday. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us