NBA Rumors: Celtics, Grant Williams Don't Reach Contract Extension Before Deadline

Report: Celtics, Grant Williams don't reach extension before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams won't enter the 2022-23 NBA season with a new contract extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Williams, Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington aren't going to reach rookie extension deals with their respective teams before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No rookie extension deals for Phoenix's Cam Johnson, Charlotte's P.J. Washington or Boston's Grant Williams -- all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022

These teams and players now have to wait until after the season to finalize extensions. All of them will be restricted free agents next summer.

Williams had a strong 2021-22 season for the Celtics. He averaged a career-high 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range and 90.5 percent from the free throw line. Williams became a valuable 3-and-D player who provided much-needed offense off the bench and the ability to defend multiple positions at a high level. He also had a couple memorable playoff moments, including a 27-point performance in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round.

Celtics Talk: What can we expect from the 22-23 Celtics? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Without an extension, Williams has all the motivation needed to have an even better season in 2022-23 and help the Celtics win their 18th championship.

In fact, that was the message Williams tweeted not long after Wojnarowski's report surfaced.

Let’s go get a 💍 #18 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) October 17, 2022

Williams and the Celtics begin that quest for Banner 18 on Tuesday night when they host the rival Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.