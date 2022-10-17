Celtics

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Grant Williams Don't Reach Contract Extension Before Deadline

By Nick Goss

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams won't enter the 2022-23 NBA season with a new contract extension.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Williams, Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington aren't going to reach rookie extension deals with their respective teams before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.

These teams and players now have to wait until after the season to finalize extensions. All of them will be restricted free agents next summer.

Williams had a strong 2021-22 season for the Celtics. He averaged a career-high 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range and 90.5 percent from the free throw line. Williams became a valuable 3-and-D player who provided much-needed offense off the bench and the ability to defend multiple positions at a high level. He also had a couple memorable playoff moments, including a 27-point performance in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round.

Without an extension, Williams has all the motivation needed to have an even better season in 2022-23 and help the Celtics win their 18th championship.

In fact, that was the message Williams tweeted not long after Wojnarowski's report surfaced.

Williams and the Celtics begin that quest for Banner 18 on Tuesday night when they host the rival Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

