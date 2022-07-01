Boston Celtics

NBA Rumors: Danilo Gallinari Prefers to Join Celtics in Free Agency

By Justin Leger

Report: Danilo Gallinari prefers to join C's in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

All signs point toward the Boston Celtics bolstering their bench with the addition of Danilo Gallinari.

The Italian forward prefers to join the C's once the San Antonio Spurs finalize his release and he clears waivers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A previous report stated Gallinari had interest in joining either the Celtics, Miami Heat, or Chicago Bulls.

Forsberg: Is Gallinari the right addition for Celtics in free agency?

The Celtics would spend their $6.4 midlevel exception on Gallinari.

Gallinari was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's blockbuster Dejounte Murray trade. The 33-year-old averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds last season while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor, 38.1 percent from 3-point range. His outside shooting prowess makes him an ideal second unit option for Boston as they named bench scoring as a priority heading into the offseason.

