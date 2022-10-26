Celtics

NBA Suspends Celtics' Grant Williams One Game for Role in Ejection Vs. Bulls

By Nick Goss

NBA suspends Celtics' Grant Williams one game for role in ejection vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics won't have Grant Williams in Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.

The 23-year-old forward was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" during Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident happened with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Williams was ejected from the game as well.

Williams will lose $29,698 of pay as a result of the suspension, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin likely will see more playing time Friday with Williams out of the lineup.

Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 2 hours ago

Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-year-old Girl

Weather 3 hours ago

Clear and Mild Saturday Kicks Off Halloween Weekend

The Celtics are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-1 record.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us