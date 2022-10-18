NBC Sports Boston Announces Coverage of Boston Celtics 2022-23 NBA Season

NBC Sports Boston announces coverage of Celtics 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston today announced its comprehensive coverage of the Boston Celtics’ 2022-23 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 70 regular season matchups; extensive pregame and postgame coverage; and exclusive written, video and audio content on NBCSportsBoston.com and the MyTeams app.

NBC Sports Boston’s regular season Celtics coverage will tip off with Celtics Pregame Live on Tuesday, October 18th at 6:30pm with the Boston Celtics Opening Night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout the season, live-game coverage will again be led by play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman -- who is entering his 42nd season in this role -- and analyst Brian Scalabrine, who spent five of his 11 NBA playing seasons with the Celtics and is entering his 8th full-time season with NBC Sports Boston. NBC Sports Boston Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin will be on-site for every game.

NBC Sports Boston will continue to surround Celtics games with gameday programs Celtics Pregame Live presented by TD Bank and Celtics Postgame Live presented by your New England Ford Dealers. The shows will be co-hosted by NBC Sports Boston’s Amina Smith who will be joined by former NBA player and Celtics Guard Eddie House for every game this season. NBC Sports Boston Celtics reporter Chris Forsberg will also contribute, along with a rotating list of special guests. The show will provide a blend of news, analysis, commentary and interviews before and after every game.

Comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the Celtics and the NBA will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Boston’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Forsberg and a team of multiplatform content creators. Forsberg also hosts the Celtics Talk podcast, which publishes multiple episodes weekly throughout the season featuring special guests and interviews.

NBC Sports Boston’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers for live streaming on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsBoston.com.