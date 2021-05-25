Nets Add Insult to Injury in Game 2 Win Over Celtics

Highlights: Nets add insult to injury in Game 2 win over C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Nbc Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics failed to even their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
The Nets dropped 40 points in the first quarter — 16 coming from Joe Harris — and they didn't look back. Boston was unable to gain any sort of momentum and trailed by 20 points or more for most of the game.
Harris and Kevin Durant finished with 25 points apiece for Brooklyn. James Harden added 20, Kyrie Irving had 15 and Blake Griffin chippied in 11.
Marcus Smart paced the Celtics with 19 points in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum struggled before exiting with an eye injury. He finished with nine.
Here's a recap of Celtics-Nets Game 2:
FINAL SCORE: Nets 130, Celtics 108
SERIES: Nets lead 2-0
Celtics vs. Nets highlights
Kemba Walker gets off to a better start after a rough Game 1:
Look out, Time Lord coming through:
Romeo Langford battles on the glass:
Jayson Tatum goes down with an eye injury and exits the game:
Evan Fournier and Kevin Durant get into it:
Celtics schedule
Game 3 of Celtics vs. Nets is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.