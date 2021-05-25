Boston Celtics

Nets Add Insult to Injury in Game 2 Win Over Celtics

The Boston Celtics were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 and lost Jayson Tatum to an eye injury on top of it.

By Justin Leger

Highlights: Nets add insult to injury in Game 2 win over C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

 

Nbc Sports Boston

New England Patriots May 24

Here Are Patriots' New Jersey Numbers for 2021 NFL Season

Boston Bruins May 22

Bruins Push Capitals to Brink With 4-1 Win

The Boston Celtics failed to even their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

The Nets dropped 40 points in the first quarter — 16 coming from Joe Harris — and they didn't look back. Boston was unable to gain any sort of momentum and trailed by 20 points or more for most of the game.

Harris and Kevin Durant finished with 25 points apiece for Brooklyn. James Harden added 20, Kyrie Irving had 15 and Blake Griffin chippied in 11.

Marcus Smart paced the Celtics with 19 points in the losing effort. Jayson Tatum struggled before exiting with an eye injury. He finished with nine.

Here's a recap of Celtics-Nets Game 2:

FINAL SCORE: Nets 130, Celtics 108

SERIES: Nets lead 2-0

BOX SCORE

Celtics vs. Nets highlights

Kemba Walker gets off to a better start after a rough Game 1:

Look out, Time Lord coming through:

Romeo Langford battles on the glass:

Jayson Tatum goes down with an eye injury and exits the game:

Evan Fournier and Kevin Durant get into it:

Celtics schedule

Game 3 of Celtics vs. Nets is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNBAbasketballNBA playoffsBrooklyn Nets
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us