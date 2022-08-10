Nets Reported Opening Offer in Kevin Durant Trade Talks With Celtics Revealed

Nets' reported opening offer to Celtics in KD trade talks was comical originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Brooklyn Nets, based on various reports over the last month, seem pretty intent on acquiring a massive return for Kevin Durant, one that includes a young star, multiple first-round picks and other pieces.

It makes sense. Durant, who will be 34 years old on Opening Night in October, is arguably the best player in the NBA after averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last season.

The Nets and Celtics reportedly have talked about a potential Durant trade, with the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat among other interested teams.

However, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported Wednesday that, citing a league source, "there has not been any real traction on a deal that would send Kevin Durant from the Nets to the Celtics."

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Himmelsbach's report is what the Nets wanted to acquire from the Celtics in their opening offer. It was quite the ask, to say the least.

"According to the source, Brooklyn initially tried to pry both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston," Himmelsbach wrote. "That proposal went nowhere, of course. The source confirmed recent reports that Brooklyn later shifted its focus to a deal centered on Brown, Marcus Smart, and a massive haul of future first-round draft picks. But the Celtics were not interested."

Both Tatum and Brown? Teams generally aim high with their first offers, knowing the other side will counter, but that proposal from the Nets is just ludicrous.

The Celtics don't need to blow up their roster for Durant. They've actually had a tremendous offseason, acquiring combo guard Malcolm Brogdon in a trade with the Indiana Pacers and signing forward Danilo Gallinari in free agency. Both additions add versatility and scoring to Boston's bench.

It's no surprise that several oddsmakers have pegged the Celtics as title favorites entering the 2022-23 season, while others have projected Boston to finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Durant is a great player, but giving up a bunch of quality trade assets to acquire just doesn't make a ton of sense for a team like the Celtics.