NFL Experts Weigh in on Patriots Drafting Christian Gonzalez in First Round

Luckily for the New England Patriots, Christian Gonzalez slid all the way to No. 17.

By Nick Goss

NFL experts weigh in on Patriots drafting Christian Gonzalez in Round 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The chances of Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez lasting until the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft were pretty slim.

In fact, there was a less than one percent chance of it happening, per ESPN. Luckily for the New England Patriots, he slid all the way to No. 17 and they were thrilled to take him.

Gonzalez was a top 10 player in this class on many pre-draft rankings. He tallied 35 solo tackles with four interceptions and seven passes defensed in 12 games for the Ducks last season.

Cornerback was one position the Patriots needed to address early in the draft. Gonzalez should be a great fit in head coach Bill Belichick's defense with his speed, size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and coverage skills.

Here's a roundup of notable reaction from NFL experts on the Patriots taking Gonzalez in Round 1.

#Patriots taking Christian Gonzalez: "Thought he'd go Top 10."

Dream pick for New England.

#Patriots big board, dream scenario for the Pats in the first round is CB Christian Gonzalez. Compared him to Patrick Surtain.

@dpbrugler's big board. Huge value.

@Patriots

#Patriots trade back and take a CB who a lot of people viewed as a top 10 talent -- #Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez -- at No. 17.

