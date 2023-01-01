NFL Playoff Picture: How the Patriots Can Clinch a Spot in Week 18

NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It all comes down to next week's regular-season finale, as the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday.

The Patriots treated the Gillette Stadium crowd to a crucial win over the Miami Dolphins in their final home game of the season. Safety Kyle Dugger came through with the play of the game: a go-ahead pick-six of Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater late in the third quarter. From there, Mac Jones added a TD pass to Jakobi Meyers and the Patriots held on to escape with a 23-21 victory.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Patriots Talk: Patriots find a way vs Dolphins to keep hope alive | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

New England improved to 8-8 on the season to leapfrog Miami for the No. 7 seed in the AFC. The playoff-clinching scenario for Week 18 is straightforward, but it won't be easy: beat the division-leading Buffalo Bills on the road.

The Pats have lost three consecutive games against Buffalo, including a 47-17 playoff loss at Orchard Park. They lost to the Bills at home in Week 13, 24-10.

New England can sneak into the postseason even with a loss to Buffalo. For that to happen, it will need:

- Dolphins to lose to Jets.

- Titans to lose to Jaguars.

- Steelers to lose to Browns.

Here's a look at the updated AFC playoff picture after Sunday's games.

In a Playoff Spot

Kansas City Chiefs, 13-3 (AFC West winner) Buffalo Bills, 12-3 (AFC East winner) Cincinnati Bengals, 11-4 (AFC North leader) Jacksonville Jaguars, 8-8 (AFC South leader) Baltimore Ravens, 10-5 (First wild card) Los Angeles Chargers, 10-6 (Second wild card) New England Patriots, 8-8 (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. Miami Dolphins, 8-8

9. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-8

10. Tennessee Titans, 7-9