Patriots

NFL Rumors: Matt Patricia ‘Has a Shot' to Land Coaching Job With Eagles

The Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 campaign.

By Justin Leger

Report: Matt Patricia 'has a shot' to land job with NFC team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After a tumultuous season as the New England Patriots' offensive play-caller, Matt Patricia could take on a more suitable role in 2023.

Patricia "has a shot" to land a defensive coaching job with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian. If he ends up on the staff, it would be "presumably as a linebackers coach."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Curran: Revisiting Patriots' 2022 offseason as 2023 free agency looms

While there remains a chance Patricia returns to Foxboro with a new title, our Tom E. Curran reported Bill Belichick's longtime assistant is "untethered" from the team.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

Boston 1 hour ago

Boston Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old

Patricia recently interviewed to join Sean Payton's coaching staff as defensive coordinator, but the Denver Broncos hired Vance Joseph for the job. Payton said he still "wouldn't rule out" Patricia joining his staff in a different role.

If Patricia ends up in Philadelphia, he'll join a staff that recently hired Sean Desai as defensive coordinator. Former Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon left to become the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots hired Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PatriotsNFL
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us