NFL Rumors: Patriots' Jerod Mayo to Interview for Panthers' Head Coach Job

Could Jerod Mayo land an NFL head coach job in 2023 after all?

The Carolina Panthers are requesting permission to interview Mayo for their head coach job, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Mayo, whose official title is New England Patriots inside linebackers coach, is considered a rising star in coaching circles. He interviewed for head coach openings in both 2021 (with the Philadelphia Eagles) and 2022 (Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos) and reportedly has drawn interest from the Cleveland Browns for their open defensive coordinator role.

Mayo said last month he believes he's "ready" to be an NFL head coach, but as our Phil Perry and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer have reported, the former Patriots linebacker may be open to taking a defensive coordinator role to help boost his resume. Mayo currently splits defensive responsibilities with Bill Belichick's son, Steve Belichick, and neither have the official DC title.

It sounds like Mayo would still prefer a head coach job, but he'll have plenty of competition for the Carolina role. The Panthers reportedly have expressed interest or are planning to interview seven other candidates, including:

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks

Former Colts head coach Frank Reich

Former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

You'll notice essentially all of those candidates have offensive backgrounds. So, if the Panthers decide they want to hire a defensive-minded head coach instead, perhaps that would give Mayo an edge.