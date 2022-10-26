New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Will Start Mac Jones at QB in Week 8 Vs. Jets

Jones reportedly took 90% of the first-team snaps on practice Wednesday

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday that Jones will start at quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Yates also reported that Jones "took about 90 percent of the first team reps in practice today."

Jones started Monday night's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears but was pulled early in the second quarter after he threw an interception on the team's third drive.

He was replaced by Zappe, who led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdown drives before the offense completely fell apart in the second half and lost 33-14.

Monday's game versus the Bears was Jones' first appearance since injuring his ankle late in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones has completed 65 percent of his passes for 799 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games this season.

