New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Won't Franchise Tag CB Jonathan Jones Before Free Agency

By Nick Goss

Report: Patriots won't franchise tag CB Jonathan Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will not use the franchise tag to retain cornerback Jonathan Jones, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team does have interest in bringing back the 29-year-old defensive back, though.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This development is not a surprise. Applying the franchise tag to Jones would have paid him around $18 million in 2023. He made a little over $7 million in 2022, per Spotrac.

Jones will become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens on March 15 if he's unable to reach an extension with the Patriots. He is expected to have "a number of suitors", per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

MBTA 28 mins ago

After Ceiling Panel Near-Miss, MBTA Removes About 100 at Harvard Square

Jones tallied 56 solo tackles with 11 passes defensed and  four interceptions in 16 games during the 2022 season. Jones was the Patriots' best cornerback, primarily playing in the slot but also getting snaps on the outside. His reliability and availability were crucial as veteran cornerback Jalen Mills missed seven games due to injury.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us