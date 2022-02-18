NFL Rumors: Tom Brady's Relationship With Bucs' Bruce Arians Was ‘Souring'

Report: Did Tom Brady feel 'undermined' by Arians in Tampa Bay? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buccaneers reportedly expect Tom Brady to stay in Tampa Bay should he decide to play in 2022.

A report from former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger suggests otherwise.

Ohrnberger, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2009 and spent three years as Brady's teammate, shared some "interesting things" he apparently heard about Brady's relationship with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week's game plan. Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they'd done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

"The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. ... The relationship was souring," Ohrnberger tweeted, adding that Brady and Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich felt "undermined" this season when Arians would make edits to their offensive game plan.

Brady and Arians won a Super Bowl in their first season together despite occasional disagreements, and Brady showed Arians plenty of love in his retirement announcement earlier this month. ("Your firm leadership and guidance were ideal.") So, it's unclear how significant the rift was between QB and head coach.

But whether you believe Ohrnberger's intel or not, the odds of Brady running it back for a third season in Tampa Bay don't look great. Several prominent Bucs players are hitting free agency this offseason -- including wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette and starting center Ryan Jensen -- and the team's likely "significant roster turnover" was a motivating factor in Brady's decision to retire, per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

So, where could Brady end up if he runs it back for a 23rd NFL season? Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio predicts the Bay Area native will join his hometown San Francisco 49ers.

"He's gonna work it all behind the scenes," Florio said Thursday on PFT Live. "I just ... I think he's gonna be with the 49ers (in) Week 1 (of the 2022 season). I'm rooting for that so badly."

Brady is technically under contract in Tampa for the 2022 season, though, so if he unretires, San Francisco (or any other team) would need to trade for the QB.