NFL Twitter Explodes After Bailey Zappe Replaces Mac Jones, Throws TD Pass

By Justin Leger

NFL Twitter explodes after Zappe replaces Jones, throws TD pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The quarterback controversy in New England appears to be far from over.

Mac Jones returned from injury and started under center for Monday night's Patriots-Bears matchup, but it didn't take long for the QB drama to return. After Jones threw his sixth interception of the season, head coach Bill Belichick replaced him with the rookie who led the team to two wins in his absence, Bailey Zappe.

Zappe quickly made his presence felt in the second quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers. Predictably, the play sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy.

Here were some of the best reactions: (Warning: Some tweets contain NSFW language.)

Zappe Fever didn't cool off after that first TD. The fourth-round draft pick went on to complete a 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker on the Pats' following drive to set up a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run.

Just when it seemed like the Patriots QB controversy was over, it has only just begun.

