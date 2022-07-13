NHL Rumors: Bruins Trade for Devils Center Pavel Zacha Before Free Agency

Report: Bruins trade for Devils center Pavel Zacha before free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins have acquired a Czech forward before NHL free agency begins at noon ET on Wednesday, but it's not David Krejci.
The Devils are trading center/left winger Pavel Zacha to the Bruins, per TSN's Darren Dreger. Erik Haula is going to the Devils in the deal, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
Zacha is a restricted free agent after wrapping up a three-year, $6.75 million contract with the Devils.
The 25-year-old forward was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and he has not lived up to the expectations that come with being a high first-round selection. However, he did set a career high with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games for the Devils last season.
Zacha most likely will be a third-line contributor in Boston.
The Bruins came into Wednesday with just $2.3 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly. They also need to sign centers Patrice Bergeron and Krejci.