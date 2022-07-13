NHL Rumors: Bruins Trade for Devils Center Pavel Zacha Before Free Agency

Report: Bruins trade for Devils center Pavel Zacha before free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have acquired a Czech forward before NHL free agency begins at noon ET on Wednesday, but it's not David Krejci.

The Devils are trading center/left winger Pavel Zacha to the Bruins, per TSN's Darren Dreger. Erik Haula is going to the Devils in the deal, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Zacha is a restricted free agent after wrapping up a three-year, $6.75 million contract with the Devils.

The 25-year-old forward was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and he has not lived up to the expectations that come with being a high first-round selection. However, he did set a career high with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games for the Devils last season.

Pavel Zacha is being dealt to Boston Bruins. He had the best season of his career so far.



Waiting for the return. pic.twitter.com/h1s3E9mILO — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 13, 2022

Zacha most likely will be a third-line contributor in Boston.

The Bruins came into Wednesday with just $2.3 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly. They also need to sign centers Patrice Bergeron and Krejci.