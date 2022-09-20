Bruins

NHL Twitter Pays Tribute to Bruins Legend Zdeno Chara After His Retirement

By Nick Goss

Zdeno Chara is calling it a career.

The future Hall of Fame defenseman is signing a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday to retire with the franchise that he helped transform from last place to Stanley Cup champion.

Chara is one of the best Bruins players of all time. He played 1,173 games, including the playoffs, for the Bruins and was consistently a top five defenseman in the NHL and a player who displayed unmatched leadership and dedication.

He was instrumental in the Bruins ending their nearly 40-year title drought in 2011 with a Stanley Cup triumph over the Vancouver Canucks. 

Tributes for Chara have been pouring in throughout Tuesday morning following news of his retirement.

Here's a roundup of some of the best from social media.

