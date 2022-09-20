NHL Twitter pays tribute to Bruins legend Zdeno Chara after his retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Zdeno Chara is calling it a career.

The future Hall of Fame defenseman is signing a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday to retire with the franchise that he helped transform from last place to Stanley Cup champion.

Chara is one of the best Bruins players of all time. He played 1,173 games, including the playoffs, for the Bruins and was consistently a top five defenseman in the NHL and a player who displayed unmatched leadership and dedication.

What's your favorite Zdeno Chara moment from his 14-year tenure in Boston? — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 20, 2022

He was instrumental in the Bruins ending their nearly 40-year title drought in 2011 with a Stanley Cup triumph over the Vancouver Canucks.

Tributes for Chara have been pouring in throughout Tuesday morning following news of his retirement.

Here's a roundup of some of the best from social media.

Zdeno, your arrival in Boston kickstarted an era to remember. Your unparalleled leadership, commitment, and character shaped a culture that will carry on.



Thank you for everything you have done for our team, our organization, our city, and our game.



Congratulations, Big Zee! pic.twitter.com/eaMNnx4K6V — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2022

Thank you for everything you have done in blue and orange.



There will only be one "Big Zee.” pic.twitter.com/JHCWUOiZUT — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 20, 2022

One of my fav players ever. https://t.co/qpuI5YsiQj — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) September 20, 2022

I’ve been fortunate to witness a lot of great Bruins games at the Garden, and I don’t think I’ve ever heard the building louder than Chara’s ovation before Game 5 of the 2019 SCF. It was an incredible sight. — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) September 20, 2022

I haven’t had enough coffee to put into words how positively dominant a player Zdeno Chara was. The best Bruin of his generation. In a dead heat with Marchand for favorite player/person I got to cover — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) September 20, 2022

Zdeno Chara: THE pivotal piece summer of 2006- an off-season that changed the direction of a flagging franchise & led to its first Stanley Cup in 39 seasons 5 years after he arrived. If you simply measure success by championships- should have been more, but leaves winning legacy — Kirk Luedeke (@kluedeke29) September 20, 2022

https://twitter.com/NHLBruins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBruins. Mentality of a gladiator, made to be a leader, yet possessed incredible empathy both at and away from the rink. Iâd say enjoy retirement but we all know CrossFit is next! pic.twitter.com/gStMqCH4u1 — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard)

Congrats to Chara on a legendary, soon-to-be Hall of Fame career. Chara was among the best to play his position and did It with unmatched class and grace. It was a privilege to cover many of the biggest moments in his career. https://t.co/978lGkHvbO — Shawn Roarke (@sroarke_nhl) September 20, 2022

Zdeno Chara was an incredible player and so damn good at everything. What a career. — Joe Yerdon (@JoeYerdon) September 20, 2022