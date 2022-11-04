Nike Suspends Relationship With Nets' Kyrie Irving, Won't Release New Shoe

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving, won't release new shoe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Nike is distancing itself from Kyrie Irving.

The shoe giant announced on Friday night that it has suspended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star effectively immediately. Nike also said it will no longer launch Irving's new signature shoe, the Kyrie 8.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," Nike said in a statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

The Kyrie 8 was expected to be released in the next week.

The news comes just one day after the Nets suspended Irving for at least five games for his "deeply disturbing" failure to "disavow antisemitism" in the aftermath of his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. Irving partook in a couple of media sessions over the past week where he defended his posts, didn't apologize for them and refused to directly answer if he had any antisemitic beliefs.

Hours after he was suspended by the Nets, Irving finally issued an apology on Instagram.

"To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize," Irving wrote on Instagram. "I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled antisemitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary.

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate."

Irving signed with Nike in 2011 after being selected No. 1 overall in the NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's had a signature shoe line with the company since 2014.

As of Friday night, previous editions of Irving's shoes were still available for purchase on Nike's website.