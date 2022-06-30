No Days Off for Mac Jones: QB Gets in Extra Reps With Receivers in California

Mac Jones gets in extra reps with receivers in California originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones continues to get work in despite the New England Patriots being on break until late July.

During the most relaxed time in the NFL calendar, Jones was seen taking Bill Belichick's famous slogan "no days off" to heart. The Patriots' second-year quarterback got in extra work this week in Carlsbad, Calif.

Jones was joined by Patriots receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon, who ran non-contact routes for the QB. Videos and pictures from the training session were shared on Agholor's Instagram story.

Following previous praise from Julian Edelman and other Patriots, Jones has a lot to live up to in the upcoming season. To have a successful second season with the Patriots, Jones will need the help of his receivers.

Agholor and Jones need to build chemistry after the two players connected on only 36 of 64 targets for 436 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions during the 2021-22 season. Training together in the offseason will hopefully develop their rapport and better their play with one another.

Nixon has put in the work this offseason with the hopes of making it off of the practice squad. His offseason efforts stood out during New England's minicamp sessions, but it remains uncertain whether Nixon will be able to hold his spot on the roster. His extra reps with the Patriots' starting quarterback ahead of training camp will help his chances of playing this fall.

Following the Patriots' mandatory minicamp earlier this month, the 23-year-old QB had positive things to say about Nixon and the other Pats receivers.

"Our receiver group has done a great job this spring coming together. We have a really good balance between speed and route-running ability and blocking defenders in the run game and all that. We have a very good group of guys and Tre came in with me, we used to drive to the facility every day together last year and take our Covid tests and then go to work. He's a grinder," Jones said, via SB Nation.

"In the offseason, he's there with all the guys at the throwing sessions," Jones said about Nixon. "I don't think he missed a single one."

The Patriots will put on the pads for the first time this offseason at training camp, which starts on July 27. Fans will be watching to see if the "no days off" approach has helped the Patriots' offense to improve.