Packers Player's Comments Prove Patriots Have Become a Punchline

Packers CB's comments prove the Patriots have become a punch line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots may not live this down for a long time.

The Patriots suffered one of the most mind-boggling losses in recent NFL history Sunday against the Raiders when Jakobi Meyers' ill-advised lateral on the final play of regulation -- with the score tied -- landed in the hands of Las Vegas' Chandler Jones, who steamrolled quarterback Mac Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown.

How bad was that play? Well, other teams are already using it as a reference point for stupidity.

Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday night and nearly pulled a Meyers with a failed lateral attempt to cornerback Jaire Alexander. Fortunately, Green Bay safety Adrian Amos scooped up the loose ball and bailed Douglas out.

It was a pretty dumb idea by Douglas -- but at least it wasn't on the level of the Patriots.

"As I was going down, I underhanded it and then I seen it hit the ground. And I was like, 'Damn, this is about to be like the Raiders and Patriots,'" Douglas told reporters after the game, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Douglas' teammates also gave him a hard time for briefly channeling his inner Jakobi Meyers.

"They were just like, 'What the hell are you on?'" Douglas added.

The Packers could give Douglas a hard time because Green Bay averted disaster on that play and earned a 24-12 win. But New England's gaffe was exponentially worse on several levels, seeing as it led to the game-winning touchdown on the final play of a loss that severely damaged the Patriots' playoff chances.

Simply put, the Patriots' loss was one of the most embarrassing of the Bill Belichick era and will be used as an example of what not to do for years to come.