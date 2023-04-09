Bruins star David Pastrnak reaches 60-goal mark with hat trick vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak reached an impressive milestone in Sunday's road game against the Philadelphia Flyers by scoring his 60th goal of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Pastrnak actually scored a hat trick -- the 15th of his career -- with the third goal coming just 39 seconds into the third period. Not only was this goal Pastrnak's 60th of the season, it also was the 300th tally of his career.

🍝 15TH CAREER HAT TRICK



🍝 60TH GOAL OF THE SEASON



— p - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 10, 2023

Pastrnak joins Phil Esposito as the only Bruins players ever to score 60 or more goals in a single season. Esposito did it four times, including a team record 76 goals during the 1970-71 campaign.

The 26-year-old superstar is just the fifth player since 2000 to hit the 60-goal mark.

Alex Ovechkin: 65 goals in 2007-08 Connor McDavid: 64 goals in 2022-23 Steven Stamkos: 60 goals in 2011-12 Auston Matthews: 60 goals in 2021-22 David Pastrnak: 60 goals in 2022-23

Pastrnak's 108 points are tied for fourth in the league with Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. His 60 goals are four behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid for the league lead.