Patrice Bergeron Injury: Bruins Star Is Questionable for Game 2 Vs. Panthers

Montgomery gives update on Bergeron's status for Bruins-Panthers Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Monday night at TD Garden, and they did so without Patrice Bergeron.

The team's captain and No. 1 center exited last Thursday's regular season finale in Montreal with an upper body injury. He also was one of several Bruins players who got sick recently. A stomach bug is going around the team right now.

What is Bergeron's status for Game 2 of the series?

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Tuesday morning that Bergeron, who won't take part in today's optional practice, is "questionable" for Wednesday night's matchup. However, Montgomery did note that Bergeron is feeling better.

🎥 Coach Montgomery on Patrice Bergeron's status for Game 2: "He's feeling better. He's questionable for tomorrow though...he's not gonna skate with the team [today]." pic.twitter.com/k22FLMQPos — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 18, 2023

Monday night's series opener was the first playoff game Bergeron has missed since Game 4 of the 2018 first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pavel Zacha took Bergeron's spot in the first-line center role next to Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk in Game 1. Zacha played fantastic and picked up an assist on DeBrusk's late second-period goal that put Boston up 3-1.