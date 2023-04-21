When Patrice Bergeron Is Likely to Return to Bruins Lineup

Montgomery reveals when Bergeron is 'likely' to return to Bruins lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patrice Bergeron did not travel with the Boston Bruins for Games 3 and 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena, but it sounds like the B's captain isn't too far away from returning to the lineup.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Friday morning that Bergeron is "likely" to return in Game 5. That matchup is scheduled for next Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston.

Bergeron suffered an injury during the regular season finale versus the Canadiens in Montreal on April 13. He missed the first two games of the Bruins-Panthers series.

The series is tied 1-1 after the Bruins won the opener 3-1 and the Panthers earned a 6-3 victory in Game 2.

Puck drop for Friday night's Game 3 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.