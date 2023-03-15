Patriots

Pats Offseason Moves: Tracking Free-Agent Signings, Departures, Trades

By Darren Hartwell

Patriots offseason moves: Tracking FA signings, departures, trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have some work to do.

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, and the Patriots have several needs to address, most notably at wide receiver, offensive tackle, cornerback and tight end. While those positions could be filled in the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April, now is the time for New England to add proven veteran talent.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Patriots entered free agency with the sixth-most cap space of any NFL team at $ 24 million, per Over the Cap, and there's an expectation they'll spend to improve a squad that finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs last season.

Patriots Talk: An airing of Jakobi Meyers' grievances | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

Boston 9 mins ago

Boston Pushing for Expansion of Fare-Free Bus Program

Bill Belichick and his staff have already begun shaping New England's roster with a series of moves leading up to free agency. To keep you up to date on the Patriots' comings and goings, here's an updated list of the team's reported additions and departures so far this offseason:

Free agent signings

Patriots free agent re-signings

Departures

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us